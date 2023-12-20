close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Farmer bodies to protest in Ambala, Hisar, Rohtak, Karnal over pending demands

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Dec 20, 2023 08:50 AM IST

The decision was taken after a meeting in Karnal chaired by Bahadur Mehla Baldi, state spokesperson of Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) (Sir Chotu Ram) at Dera Kar Sewa on Tuesday

In view of their pending demands with the union and the state governments, five farmer bodies under the banner of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) have decided to stage protests in all the commissionerate heads of Haryana from December 29.

Mehla said that the protests will be organised in Ambala on December 29, in Hisar on January 4 and in Rohtak on January 10. (HT Photo)
The meeting was attended by representatives of BKU (Shaheed Bhagat Singh), Bhartiya Kisan Mazdoor Union, Krantikari Kisan Union, Pagdi Sambhal Jatta and Kisan Sangharsh Samiti Haryana.

“On January 19, a farmer’s convention will be held in Karnal and a mashal march will also be organised. We are demanding guaranteed MSP as per swaminathan report, complete relief from loans, legal rights to jumla malkan, mustafa malkan and deh samlat types of land,” he added.

