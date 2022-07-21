Farmer protests sweep apple belt in poll-bound Himachal

Braving the inclement weather conditions, scores of farmers, particularly fruit growers, staged a protest in the apple-growing regions across the poll-bound state.

Apple growers protested against the high input costs, demanding restoration of subsidies on chemicals-based fungicides, insecticides and fertilisers as well as a waiver of marketing fees on fruit boxes.

On a call given by Samyukt Kisan Manch – comprising 14 fruit, vegetable and farmers unions, farmers stepped out to stage the protest, with demonstrations being organised in Rohru, Theog, Kotkhai, Narkanda, Rampur, Nirmand, Ani, Kinnaur, Mandi and other parts of the Shimla district.

Alleging that the government’s neglect towards farmers, especially apple growers, has created a crisis on the ₹6,000-crore apple economy that contributes 13.5 % to the state’s domestic product, the farmer’s umbrella organisation also threatened a bigger protest outside the state secretariat on August 5.

‘Input, packaging cost has skyrocketed’

Protesters said the unfavourable policies of the state government have resulted in the input cost of apples skyrocketing, adding that the growers were not getting a remunerative price for their produce.

The unprecedented increase in the prices of the packaging material for apples has further impacted the farmers. Carton prices have increased by 10-20% , while trays have seen a 20-35% increase in a year. In 2021, a bundle of trays of Mohan Fiber Company cost the farmers ₹500, but has gone up to ₹800.

Similarly, the prices of separators, stamping machines, and stamping rolls have also gone up by at least 10 %.

The cost of plucking, filling, and transportation has also allegedly doubled, as have the prices of the agricultural inputs like fungicides, pesticides, fertilisers in the last two years.

The Apple Growers’ Association demanded a reduction in the goods and service tax (GST) rate to 5% to control the carton prices. Growers also sought government regulation for mandis, where growers are forced to sell their produce in open markets at an estimate for a 20-kg box.

The association instead sought arrangements to sell apples on a per kg basis on the lines of markets across the rest of the country. Growers also demanded the waveer of marketing, which they claimed went against the provisions of the APMC act.

Demand subsidies, waivers

Attributing the state government’s decision to abolish subsidies on agriculture and horticulture for creating a serious crisis, protesters said the farmers have been forced to launch a stir to protect their interests.

Apple growers also demanded compensation for the damage caused to the apple crop by hail storms and snowfall, saying the farmers were already reeling under the Covid epidemic when the untimely snowfall in the month of April led to a loss of 280 crore — as per a government report — to apples and other fruits.

“Farmers’ Kisan Credit Card (KCC) loan and interest should be waived. Farmers who do not have a KCC limit. Their crops should also be brought under the insurance scheme,” they said.

Notably, in a cabinet meeting held on July 14, the state increased the minimum support price for apple and other fruit crops by one rupee under the Mandi Mediation Scheme (MIS), a move that has been dubbed as “inadequate” by stakeholders.

