Farmer, son killed over land dispute in Punjab’s Jalalabad

A 58-year-old man and his 28-year-old son were brutally murdered over a land dispute in Jalalabad sub division of Fazilka district on Thursday night.

Karaj Singh, the brother of deceased Avtar Singh, 58, told the police that Avtar had leased out land at Paka village. The previous leaseholders, three brothers Palwinder Singh, Raghbir Singh, and Balbir Singh, held a grudge against Avtar over this lease.

On the evening of the incident, Avtar and his son Harmeet were managing water distribution on their leased fields when the trio arrived.

Palwinder, Raghbir, and Balbir first shot Harmeet with a revolver and then fired at Avtar Singh. They then attacked both men with blunt objects, killing them on the spot.

Karaj Singh said that the attackers had previously leased the land, but for the past two years Avtar had been cultivating it, leading to the resentment.

Harmeet, who was recently become father to a son, was also killed in the attack.

Upon receiving information about the incident, police arrived at the scene, took custody of the bodies and kept them at the civil hospital in Fazilka for post-mortem.

“A case has been registered. An accused has been rounded up and further investigation is on,” Fazilka senior superintendent of police Pragya Jain said.