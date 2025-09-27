Farmer union protests disparities in paddy procurement in Haryana’s Karnal

State president of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU)’s Tikait faction Rattan Mann on Friday protested against the market committee’s alleged failure to install digital weighing machines at the paddy purchase centres. Members of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU)’s Tikait protesting in Karnal on Friday. (HT Photo)

Mann also accused the authorities of violating government orders, forcing farmers to protest and also demanded a smooth paddy procurement.

“This is all happening due to the connivance of committee and commission agents that the digital weighing machines have not been installed. Despite the chief minister being a farmer himself, the plight of farmers persists. He should take to the field and address the farmers’ concerns,” Mann said, while staging a dharna outside the main gate of the market committee office.

Mann said that if the digital weighing machines in the grain markets are not installed by Monday and procurement doesn’t get smooth, the main gate of the committee office will be locked from Tuesday.

Meanwhile, market committee secretary Asha Rani informed the protesting farmers that the procurement is delayed due to high moisture in the crop, while the commission agents have been served notices to purchase digital scales at the earliest.

HCS officer to monitor procurement in every mandi: Chief secy

Chandigarh: Taking note of complaints regarding procurement of paddy in mandis, the Haryana government, chief secretary Anurag Rastogi on Friday directed deputy commissioners to appoint an HCS officer in every mandi to monitor procurement.

Deputy commissioners have also been instructed to personally visit the mandis from September 27 to review the situation. They have also been asked to take all necessary steps to ensure the smooth operation of gate pass, portal, and lifting-related processes, an official spokesperson said.

The chief secretary directed the chief administrator of the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board, director of food and civil supplies, managing directors of HAFED and CONFED, and managing director of Warehousing Corporation to review preparations and management of their respective departments and to visit at least two mandis each.