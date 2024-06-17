Farmer unions continue protest over fee hike at Ladhowal toll plaza in Ludhiana

The farmer unions continued their strike on Monday against the fee hike at the Ladhowal toll plaza for the second consecutive day. Protesters forced the staff to let commuters pass without charging the user fee at the Ladhowal toll plaza in Ludhiana for the second consecutive day on Monday. (Gurpreet Singh?HT)

The unions submitted a memorandum to sub-divisional magistrate (SDM West) Deepak Bhatia and urged more people to join the protest.

Bhartiya Kisan Mazdoor Union (BKU-M) and BKU (Doaba) started the protest on Sunday. The protesters did not let the toll staff charge a fee from the commuters passing through.

The protesters said that this was the third hike by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in a short span of time.

BKU-M president Dilbagh Singh said “We are fighting for the people and urge the common man to come and join our protest so that this fight is a success and the NHAI decreases the prices. We have submitted a memorandum to SDM West Deepak Bhatia.”

According to the latest revision in toll charges, car owners have to pay ₹220 for a single journey, up from ₹215, and ₹330 for a return journey, up from ₹325.

Ladhowal toll barrier Deepander said that the protest began around 11 am. “The unions have set up an indefinite protest. We are incurring a loss of ₹1 crore every 24 hours,” he added.