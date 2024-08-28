 Farmers body seek PM’s apology over Kangana’s ‘insulting’ remarks, sit-in over demands on September 2 - Hindustan Times
Farmers body seek PM’s apology over Kangana’s ‘insulting’ remarks, sit-in over demands on September 2

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Aug 28, 2024 07:32 AM IST

The Morcha leaders have also demanded to oppose films of the actor-turned politician. Kangana Ranaut is Bharatiya Janata Party’s MP from Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi constituency.

The Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has sought an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the ‘insulting’ remarks made by actor-turned politician Kangana Ranaut, on farmers protest. Also, the farmers body has announced a sit-in in favour of their demands on September 2 in Chandigarh.

Kangana Ranaut, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s MP from Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi constituency. (HT Photo)
Kangana Ranaut, the Bharatiya Janata Party's MP from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi constituency. (HT Photo)

At a meeting held in Ludhiana on Tuesday, the Morcha leaders have demanded to oppose films of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) MP from Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi constituency.

Farmer leader Ruldu Singh Mansa stated that the SKM had submitted a memorandum to chief minister Bhagwant Mann, cabinet ministers and speaker of Punjab state assembly regarding their pending demands, but the government did not pay heed to it. In favour of their demands, members of various farmer unions will march towards Chandigarh on September 2.

The Morcha lambasted the center for stopping farmer union leaders at Delhi Airport and alleged that the Modi government has been trying to harass the farmer union leaders.

Also, they want the center to revoke the recently imposed duty on basmati rice exports. The Morcha has also urged the Punjab government to terminate forced distribution of nano DAP fertilizers in cooperative societies.

Additionally, an increase in price of sugarcane to a minimum of 450 per quintal and called for a fixed date for the operation of sugar mills, ensuring they begin operations before November 15.

The Morcha condemned recent retaliatory actions taken by the Punjab government against protesting employees, including the politically motivated transfers of patwaris and electricity department employees. They demanded that these actions be stopped, and the transfers be reversed.

The meeting also called for the cessation of departmental actions against Dr Palwinder Singh Aulakh, who has been opposing the establishment of compressed biogas factories.

