Farmers call off proposed stir after meeting Mann
CHANDIGARH: The farmer unions on Tuesday called off their proposed agitation from August 3 after their meeting with chief minister Bhagwant Mann who accepted most of their “genuine demands”.
The farmer organisations took the decision to call off their stir following the three-hour long meeting their representatives had with the chief minister at Punjab Bhawan here. Bharti Kisan Union (Sidhupur) and several other farmer organisations had announced the protest against the state government over issues including the non-payment of sugarcane dues and compensation for cotton crop damaged by whitefly.
After the meeting, Mann said that the due amount to be paid to sugarcane farmers by Sugarfed stands at ₹195.60 crore, according to an official release. “Out of this, ₹100 crore will be paid by August 15 this year and the remaining ₹95.60 crore will be cleared by September 7, clearing all the pending arrears of government and cooperative sugar mills,” he added. The CM said that private sugar mills, except Phagwara sugar mill, have assured that they will pay their arrears by September 7.
On another demand, he said that the state government will explore the feasibility of cancelling all the FIRs registered against farmers during Covid and others, adding that regarding cases registered by Railway Police Force during farmers’ agitation, he will take up the issue with the central government. He said that the “process of giving jobs to farmers martyred during farm agitation is already going on.” “All the remaining families of farmers attaining martyrdom will be handed over compensation soon,” he said.
Chandigarh to crack down on dummy admissions at government schools
With the admissions for Class 11 commencing,, the UT education department plans to bring an end to the process of students joining government schools on dummy admissions. The app was launched earlier in July, and attendance starting from August 1 will be shifted onto it. The app was also designed to ease the workload of teachers who will not have to send data periodically to the UT education department.
Gang of vehicle lifters busted, three held with 8 stolen bikes in Karnal
With the arrest of three people, the anti-auto theft staff of Karnal police claimed to have busted a gang involved in vehicle theft. The police have also recovered eight stolen motorcycles from their possession. The police have identified that accused as Krishan of Basant Vihar of Karnal, Vivek of Halwana village and Happy of Sandhir village of Karnal district. They were produced in court that sent them to judicial custody.
Haryana assembly monsoon session to start from August 8
The Haryana Congress Legislature Party on Tuesday chalked out its strategy for the upcoming monsoon session of the Vidhan Sabha and decided to corner the ruling BJP-JJP coalition government on a range of issues, including “corruption and deteriorating law and order.” The Congress, which is the principal opposition party in the 90-member House, will move at least 10 calling attention and adjournment motions, demanding a debate on these issues.
54 new Covid infections in Ludhiana
As many as 54 new Covid cases were detected in Ludhiana on Tuesday. The district currently has 289 active cases, of which 265 patients are in home isolation, 20 are undergoing treatment at a private facility, and four are admitted at a government health facility. Ludhiana has so far recorded 1,12,529 Covid infections, of which 1,09,236 people have successfully defeated the virus and 3,004 patients have succumbed to it.
Congress rebel Kuldeep Bishnoi set to join BJP on Thursday
Haryana Congress' Adampur assembly segment MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi, who had unfurled the banner of revolt against the party by cross-voting during the recent Rajya Sabha election, is likely to resign from Vidhan Sabha on Wednesday and join the Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday in Delhi. Bishnoi, 53, who is a fourth-term MLA, is scheduled to meet Haryana assembly speaker Gian Chand Gupta on Wednesday.
