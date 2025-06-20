Search
Friday, Jun 20, 2025
New Delhi
Farmers facing shortage of DAP: Hooda

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 20, 2025 09:40 AM IST

Expressing concern over the shortage of diammonium phosphate (DAP) in the state, former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday said farmers have to face shortage of fertilisers in every crop season because of mismanagement of BJP government.

He said the total consumption of DAP in Rohtak district is 1.70 lakh quintals, but the availability is comparatively less. (HT File)

In a statement, the Congress leader said that there is a huge shortage of DAP in Sonepat, Jhajjar, Fatehabad, Hisar and Rohtak districts.

“Farmers have no choice but to buy expensive fertilisers from the black market. DAP stocks have completely run out in Sonepat. As against the requirement of 1.10 lakh quintals of fertiliser this season, only 40,000 quintals of DAP has reached farmers,” he said. He said the total consumption of DAP in Rohtak district is 1.70 lakh quintals, but the availability is comparatively less.

