Farmers protesting in Barnala on Saturday.
Farmers gherao BJP’s Punjab vice-chief in Barnala

The farmers held a protest outside the PWD rest house on the Bathinda road near the district administration complex
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 28, 2021 01:09 AM IST

Hundreds of farmers, including women and youths, under the banner of BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan), gheraoed BJP’s senior state vice-president Parveen Bansal and other leaders when they reached Barnala town to address the media to count ‘failures’ of the Congress government on the completion of its four years, here on Saturday.

The farmers held a protest outside the PWD rest house on the Bathinda road near the district administration complex and raised slogans against three agriculture laws and the central government.

Barnala block chief of BKU Ugrahan Balour Singh said that the BJP government introduced ‘black laws’ and farmers opposed these controversial laws.

Bansal alleged that the Capt Amarinder Singh government has failed to fulfil its pre-poll promises but the Modi government wanted to double the farmers’ income. The government has never said it will abolish the minimum support price (MSP), he added.

