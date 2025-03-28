Farmers’ movement will continue, says Pandher after release from Muktsar jail

Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee leader Sarvan Singh Pandher on Friday criticised the chief minister Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab and demanded compensation for damages suffered during the farmers’ protests. Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee leader Sarvan Singh Pandher was released from Muktsar jail on Friday morning. (HT file photo)

Pandher was released from the Muktsar jail on Friday morning, following which he condemned the Punjab government for “destroying the farmers’ front”.

“Our movement will continue,” Pandher said, making it clear that the fight for farmers’ rights is far from over.

Farmer leaders Abhimanyu Kohar and Kaka Singh Kotra, detained in the police crackdown following a meeting with a central delegation, led by Union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, on March 19, were also released from Patiala Central Jail on Friday.

The meeting was held to discuss the farmers’ demands, particularly the legal guarantee for minimum support price for all crops. As the departing farmers entered Mohali after the meeting, they were met with heavy barricading and some of them were detained.

Speaking to mediapersons, Pandher said, “I have been released from Muktsar Sahib jail today (Friday). The AAP and Bhagwant Mann had been saying that the farmers’ protest was against the Union government. But today, the question arises: What was the Punjab government’s compulsion to take action against farmers? The losses we suffered due to damage to our tents and tractors should be compensated by the government. Our movement will continue.”

Several farmer leaders, including Jagjit Singh Dallewal and Pandher, were detained by Punjab Police on March 19.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (Lakhowal) leader Harinder Singh Lakhowal and Samyukt Kisan Morcha leader Raminder Singh refused to attend a meeting called by the Punjab government on March 21 and announced a protest at district headquarters across the state on March 28, alleging repression by the state government.

The police evicted protesting farmers and dismantled their temporary structures from the Shambhu and Khanauri border points and traffic was resumed on the Shambhu-Ambala and Sangrur-Jind highways after that.

The farmers had been camping at the border points since February 13 last year after their march to Delhi was thwarted by the security personnel.