Farmers' protest: Charuni calls meeting of office-bearers of his union on Thursday

In view of the farmer's protest, Haryana farm leader Gurnam Singh Charuni has called a meeting of the office-bearers of his union to discuss the prevailing situation on Thursday.

Charuni, head of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni), has a considerable base in almost the entire state. However, he is not a part of the ongoing protests.

In a video message, the leader criticised the action by the Haryana authorities on the protesting farmers.

“A lot of farmers have received injuries in the firing of tear gas shells and rubber bullets. The clashes have resulted in injuries to cops as well. We would urge the government to act with restrain as these are not farmers from some other countries. This is only instigating farmers that could have adverse effects,” Charuni said.

The farmer leader called for a dialogue and said that the “demands are justified”.

“We are with the farmers and support them. All the office-bearers are invited for a meeting at my village in Kurukshetra,” he said.

Meanwhile, Didar Singh Nalwi, who remained the vice-president of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) (ad hoc), said that those managing the HSGMC affairs at present should hold a general house meeting and start serving food to the protesting farmers.

Condemning the police action against the protesting farmers, Nalwi, who hails from Kurukshetra, advocated that farmers as well as the government should resolve the logjam through dialogue.

“Those at the helm of the HSGMC should convene a meeting on February 16 and take a decision regarding opening community kitchens to serve food to the protesting farmers,” he said, appealing to the peasants to keep their agitation peaceful and asking the government not to use force against the protesters.