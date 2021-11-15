Farmers protesting against DAP shortage disrupt OP Soni’s events in Faridkot district

Punjab deputy chief minister OP Soni’s visit to Faridkot district on Sunday was marred by farmer unions’ protests against shortage of di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) fertiliser.

Soni had reached Faridkot to pay tributes to first prime minister of India, Jawahar Lal Nehru, on his birth anniversary at Jaito. Nehru was arrested by the British government in Jaito on September 21, 1923, and kept in a cell, which is located adjacent to Jaito Sadar police station.

Soni was accompanied by Faridkot MP Mohammad Sadiq, Punjab Congress acting president Pawan Goyal and deputy commissioner Vimal Kumar Setia. Next on Soni’s schedule was a visit to Jaito community health centre (CHC) to announce its upgrade to a civil hospital. However, a large number of farmers belonging to Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ugrahan) carrying black flags thronged the road from the memorial up to CHC and locked both gates of the hospital. Soni cancelled the visit to CHC and went to Goyal’s residence. Farmers also tore down the billboards put up by the Congress party to welcome Soni. The deputy CM was also scheduled to attend a Children’s Day function at a private school in Jaito but farmers also staged protests in front of the school and his visit was cancelled.

Later, Soni held a meeting with industrialists, traders and Congress workers at Kotkapura.

BKU (Ugrahan) leader Gurpal Nangal said that the protest was held over the shortage of DAP. “We are also demanding adequate compensation for cotton crop damaged due to the pink bollworm attack,” he added.

BKU (Ekta-Dakaunda) leader Jaspreet Singh said, “Farmers wait for hours daily in front of cooperative societies’ offices and private dealers’ shops for the fertiliser. We are also protesting against the delay in compensation to kin of farmers who died during their protest at Delhi borders. Five members of our union from Faridkot district died during the protest but the state government has not provided any compensation,” he added.

3,100 metric tonnes DAP to arrive today: Agri dept

Faridkot chief agriculture officer Karanjit Singh Gill said an estimated 15,000 metric tonnes DAP is required in Faridkot district in November. “So far, 9,500 metric tonnes have been supplied, which is 62% of the total demand. Around 3,100 metric tonnes of DAP will reach Faridkot on Monday. But still, there will be a shortage of DAP, so we require another rake of DAP. Around 70% DAP is distributed to cooperative societies, while the remaining 30% is sold to farmers through authorised dealers,” he added.