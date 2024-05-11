Farmers, sarpanches, Asha workers & khaps take out tractor march against BJP, JJP in Charkhi Dadri

Upping the ante against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) candidates, scores of farmers, sarpanches, Asha workers and Khap leaders took out a tractor march in nearly 30 villages of Badhra assembly segment of Charkhi Dadri on Saturday, asking people not to vote for the candidates of the two parties. Carrying posters of police action on farmers, women wrestlers, sarpanches and Asha workers, the protesters took out a tractor march, led by farmer leader Raju Mann and other khap leaders, through several villages of Badhra assembly segment of Charkhi Dadri on Saturday. (HT Photo)

BJP has fielded two-time MP Dharambir Singh, JJP is going with Rao Bahadur Singh while the Congress has given the ticket to Rao Dan Singh from this seat.

Carrying posters of police action on farmers, women wrestlers, sarpanches and Asha workers, the protesters took out a tractor march, led by farmer leader Raju Mann and other khap leaders, through several villages of Badhra assembly segment, which is represented by JJP MLA Naina Chautala.

Raju said the BJP had put up barricades to stop protesting farmers from marching towards Delhi, and their leaders kept mum as at least 750 farmers died during the stir against the now-repealed farm laws.

“Last week, all 10 khaps of Dadri and farmer unions unanimously decided to vote against BJP and JJP candidates and launch a campaign in favour of INDIA bloc candidate Rao Dan Singh, who supported us during the stir,” said Raju.

He added they are angry with the JJP as the party had stayed mum during the atrocities on farmers, and its leader Ajay Chautala had termed the farmers’ stir “a disease”.

Comrade Om Parkash, a farmer leader, said the BJP has given ticket to the son of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who was found guilty of harassing women wrestlers. “The BJP talks of women empowerment on one hand, and uses batons against protesting women wrestlers,” he said.

All India Kisan Sabha leader Randhir Kungar said the BJP government has suppressed the voice of ASHA workers, sarpanches, roadways employees and other sections of the society and resorted to lathi-charge when they were sitting on dharna.