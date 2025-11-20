Farmers should adopt natural farming practises: Lahaul-Spiti DC

A one-day farmers’ workshop was organised at Udaipur panchayat ghar by the agricultural technology management agency (ATMA), and was presided over by deputy commissioner, Lahaul-Spiti, Kiran Bhadana. Lahaul-Spiti DC further added that under the Natural Farming – Happy Farmers Scheme, farmers are being encouraged to adopt natural farming practices (File)

Addressing the gathering, she informed that ATMA, which functions under the agriculture department, is continuously working for agricultural extension in the district. A budget provision of ₹50 lakh has been made under ATMA for the district, under which various activities are being carried out for the welfare of farmers. She added that under the Natural Farming – Happy Farmers Scheme, farmers are being encouraged to adopt natural farming practices. Currently, 435.97 hectares of land in the district have been brought under natural farming and a total of 1785 farmers have been certified for natural farming.

During the event, Varsha Thakur, coordinator, district disaster management authority (DDMA), provided information related to disaster preparedness. She informed that at the panchayat level, 15 volunteers in each panchayat are given three days of disaster-response training. Additionally, masons and carpenters involved in building construction are trained in earthquake-resistant construction techniques. She urged local residents to contact DDMA for such training.

Earlier in the day, DC Bhadana inaugurated the apple orchards comprising 11,323 saplings planted collectively under the Watershed Scheme at Salpat village.