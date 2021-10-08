Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Farmers show black flags to Navjot Sidhu at Dhareri toll plaza in Patiala
chandigarh news

Farmers show black flags to Navjot Sidhu at Dhareri toll plaza in Patiala

Farmer unions, which are staging an indefinite dharna at Dhareri Jattan toll plaza, tried to stop Punjab Congress chief Navjot Sidhu’s cavalcade on its way to Mohali from Patiala
Navjot Singh Sidhu along with other Congress leaders and supporters before leaving for Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district, from Mohali on Thursday.
Navjot Singh Sidhu along with other Congress leaders and supporters before leaving for Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district, from Mohali on Thursday.
Published on Oct 08, 2021 01:49 AM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent, Patiala

Members of farmer unions on Thursday showed black flags to Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu and Congress workers at the Dhareri Jattan toll plaza on the Patiala-Rajpura road.

The farmer unions, which are staging an indefinite dharna at the toll plaza, tried to stop Sidhu’s cavalcade on its way to Mohali from Patiala.

Heavy police force was deployed so that the protesters could not block the vehicular movement.

Barjinder Kaur, a protester, said they were sitting at the toll plazas for past one year but Punjab politicians completely failed to pay heed to their pleas against the three farm laws.

“We wanted to question Sidhu, ministers and MLAs accompanying him as how they were trying to resolve the issue without playing politics,” she said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 08, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Saved Articles
Sign out