Farmers to get J-forms digitally from today: CM Bhagwant Mann
: Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday announced to provide J-forms digitally to farmers across the state from April 1, giving them real time access to the sale receipts of their agricultural produce.
J-Form is a sale receipt of farmers’ agriculture produce in mandis and was earlier issued manually by arhtiyas. Punjab Mandi Board has started issuing J-forms digitally for MSP procured paddy and wheat during the rabi and kharif marketing seasons.
Wheat procurement in the state by the four state agencies and the Food Corporation of India (FCI) is beginning from Friday.
“It will benefit over 9 lakh registered farmers thereby furnishing J-forms digitally to them for their agriculture produce sold in mandis on their whatsapp account in real time after sale being confirmed on the system by the arhtiya and buyer,” chief minister Mann said.
Mann said the farmer-friendly move is aimed at providing real time access to system generated authentic digital J-forms to farmers of the state, who could also download it from website https://emandikaran-pb.in, in arhtiya login ID and DigiLocker, a government of India’s digital document wallet.
