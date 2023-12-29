Farooq expresses concern over civilian deaths in Poonch, calls for justice

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Friday held the army responsible for the death of three civilians and expressed hope that justice will be delivered to their families, as assured by defence minister Rajnath Singh. National Conference president Farooq Abdullah (HT File)

Farooq highlighted the potential impact of such incidents on public trust in the system and laid emphasis on the crucial role of public support in overcoming various challenges.

“It is unfortunate that in our country, our army is killing innocents. Our defence minister Rajnath Singh had come here. He has said that they will ensure proper probe into it and action will be taken against those responsible for it. We hope action will be taken against them and such incidents would not be repeated,” Farooq told reporters here.

Three civilians were found dead and five were injured after they were allegedly picked up by the army for questioning in connection with a terrorist ambush earlier this month that left four soldiers killed in Poonch district.

Having met with the injured civilians in Poonch, Farooq called them victims of terrorism and questioned the circumstances of cross-border infiltration by terrorists, “They are innocent people. How terrorists have come here? Where have they come from? Why they came here? What can we do, if they come to our houses with guns? They (people) do not have weapons. They don’t have anyone to protect them,” he said.