Fast-track solar power project clearances, Himachal CM tells officials

To promote the solar energy projects in Himachal Pradesh, the state government is working on the “Come and Install Solar Power Projects” under which the government gave an open invitation to install solar power projects in the state’s private sector. Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu presided over the meeting with electricity department, Shimla on Thursday. (HT Photo)

“The objective of this initiative was to encourage the youth and entrepreneurs to set up solar energy projects in the private sector in the state,” said chief minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu while chairing a meeting with officials from the Himachal Pradesh state electricity board limited (HPSEBL), energy and other related departments here on Thursday.

During the meeting, CM said that under the initiative, clear instructions have been given to fast-track the decision and expedite the process regarding paper formalities and other procedures for setting up solar projects.

To facilitate the applicants, all related assistance is being provided to them, he said. Apart from this, efforts to increase efficiency in the sector have been further enhanced, he added.

The CM stated that solar energy projects play a pivotal role in transforming Himachal Pradesh into a green energy state. He said that such projects not only contribute to enhancing the economic growth of the region but also generate employment and self-employment opportunities for the youth. Apart from this, such projects play an important role in ecological balance and environmental conservation.

The government has allocated a total of 300 MW of ground-mounted solar power projects to the private sector, with 62 MW already operational. In the government Sector, 32 MW of solar power projects have been established and another 15 MW projects are in the pipeline to be made operational soon. He also reviewed various aspects of the HPSEBL and directed the authorities to adopt innovative measures to increase the revenue and resources of the board. Suggestions were invited for the efficient utilisation of resources in various projects and to enhance production capacity.

The CM also sought details on energy procurement and expenditure aspects of different ventures and projects. He directed the electricity board to ensure complete transparency and timeliness in the tender process. Additionally, he reviewed the technical and commercial losses at divisional and circle levels, providing necessary instructions to the officials. He also suggested taking essential steps for revenue mapping to improve management.