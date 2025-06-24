Fatehabad: 2 held for rape as minor girl dies by consuming poison

The police on Monday arrested two accused for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl who died after consuming poison in a village in Fatehabad, police said. According to police officials, the Class 11 girl died while undergoing treatment at Maharaja Agrasen Medical College in Hisar’s Agroha. (HT File)

The girl’s mother said that her daughter complained of stomach ache and vomiting on June 18 and when asked her, she said that a man staying in the neighbourhood was raping her for the last several months.

“My daughter told me that the accused man’s aunt was also involved in the crime. The duo threatened her with dire consequences if the incident was shared with anyone. The accused man’s aide was also involved. On June 18, my daughter consumed poisonous substance, following which she was rushed to Civil Hospital, Tohana from where she was referred to Maharaja Agrasen Medical College. She died on Sunday evening,” she complained.

The girl’s uncle alleged that the woman invited his niece to her home in September last year and offered her a spiked drink.

“Then, the woman’s nephew and others raped her. The woman’s nephew, a labourer has been raping the minor girl for the last several months and threatening her with death, if she revealed the ordeal to anyone. She died because she couldn’t face the social trauma,” he added.

He alleged that the police had failed to act in this case in the last four days.

Fatehabad superintendent of police (SP) Siddhant Jain said that two persons have been arrested in connection with the minor girl’s rape case.

“We have started an investigation into the case and we will arrest others, if their involvement is found. The accused were booked under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and rape charges,” the SP added.