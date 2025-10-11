Fazilka: 2 held for raping, impregnating 12-year-old

Two persons were arrested for allegedly raping and impregnating a 12-year-old girl in a village under the Balluana area of Fazilka district on Friday, officials said. According to police, the minor girl was lured and sexually assaulted by two men from the same village (HT Photo)

According to police, the minor girl was lured and sexually assaulted by two men from the same village. “The matter came to light when the girl was found to be seven months pregnant,” police said. In the complaint, the victim said that both youths had coerced her into physical relations and threatened to kill her if she disclosed the matter.

Sadar Police, Abohar, have registered a case under Section 65(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against accused identified Mandeep Singh and Amandeep Singh.

Fazilka senior superintendent of police (SSP) Gurmeet Singh said that both accused have been taken into custody.

“The victim’s medical examination has been conducted. DNA samples of both suspects will be collected, and the victim’s statement will be recorded before the magistrate under Section 164. Based on medical and statement reports, appropriate sections will be added. No accused will be spared under any circumstances. Further investigation is underway,” the SSP said.