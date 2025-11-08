Fearing action over stubble burning, Sangrur farmer tries to end life

Fearing action, a farmer from Sangrur’s Hamirgarh village allegedly consumed a poisonous substance on Friday when civil officials arrived to verify a stubble-burning incident after detecting it via satellite imagery. The farmer consumed the poisonous substance in fear, police said.(iStock photo)

The farmer, who cultivates on 10 acres of land, reportedly set fire to minimal crop residue on Thursday evening. Jagtar Singh, a local leader of the BKU Ekta Ugrahan, said, “The incident took place when a nodal official reached the spot on Friday and requested a compromise in connection with the fire.”

Moonak station house officer (SHO), Inspector Saurab Sabharwal, confirmed the incident. He stated that civil administration officials visited the site on Friday to verify the fire, which had been detected through satellite imagery.

He said that the farmer consumed the poisonous substance in fear and panic as the officials started clicking pictures of the field.

“The farmer is currently stable and is under observation at Tohana hospital, after initially being taken to the Moonak government hospital,” SHO said.

He further said the farmer is currently unfit to speak, and further action will be taken once he is able to provide a full statement. “I have not been informed of any attempt to reach a compromise during the officials’ visit,” he said.