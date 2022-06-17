Feeling stuck in life? Book reveals six secrets to unlock your prison

Relationships, poverty, disease, intolerance, jealousy, and fear: These are just a few proverbial prisons that incarcerate human beings while they are alive and a few confinements even follow one after death. However, changing one’s course of life may not be as impossible as it seems.

Principal chief commissioner of income tax, north-west region, Chandigarh, Parneet Singh Sachdev in his transformative book, ‘Prisons: The Six Secrets of Life’ shares simple tools that can help break the shackles that keep us from realising our dreams.

Through stories of five women from different walks of life, Sachdev illustrates the cages that keep us from taking flight and how to escape our individual prisons, as well as the ultimate prison: the cycle of life and death. “To say it is impossible to improve our circumstances suggests that we are mere puppets and have no free will,” he asserts.

So, what does it take? Sachdev says it takes a 15-minute daily commitment to work on oneself, dedication and persistence. “It is human tendency to look for quick fixes and outsource the task, but we are the author of our life and can hardly delegate the task to somebody else,” he says.

Sachdev has been researching aspects of the mind, brain wave analysis, spirituality and dream analysis for over 30 years, and the revelatory book itself was in the making for five years. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

It all began when Sachdev, then a young family man in his 20s, developed a spinal tumour. “My problems seemed to have imprisoned me. I didn’t know how to escape,” he writes. Though all seemed lost, the author began to pray and meditate, which took him on a grand journey of learning within his own subconscious. As he understood certain truths, his tumour “miraculously disappeared”.

On what he would like to share with the readers, he says, “One is far more powerful than one thinks. Our super consciousness can change the drift of our life. Through baby steps, one can upgrade oneself and our families to the proverbial presidential suite of life.”

Asked about his next project, he says his next book ‘The Surest Way to Become Rich’ will be released next month, followed by ‘Self-Realisation of an Atheist’ which carries a foreword by the Dalai Lama. Sachdev is also working on a book on dream interpretation.

How does the IRS officer find time to research and write books? He says, “One can always find time for things one is passionate about. One just needs to manage one’s time well.”

This is especially true for Sachdev who guides at least six to seven people a day despite his busy schedule, and holds mediation sessions with participants across the globe every Sunday.

Wondering what these six life-enriching secrets are? The answers lie in Sachdev’s book which is available online and in bookstores.