Punjab flood fury: Move to safer places, residents of low-lying areas near Satluj told

The Ferozepur and Fazilka administrations have instructed residents of low-lying areas near the Satluj in Fazilka to move to safer places considering the release of 57,000 cusecs of water from Harike headworks and 55,000 cusecs of water from Hussainiwala headworks. A control room has been set up in Mahatma Nagar to provide assistance to the affected villages.

To ensure the safety of residents in the affected areas, Fazilka deputy commissioner Senu Duggal conducted a meeting to assess the situation and plan for flood-control measures and inter-state border conflicts. Heavy rainfall in the upper regions of Punjab has led to a significant increase in water flow into the Satluj, causing the Hussainiwala headworks in Fazilka to receive a large volume of water.

The DC said 55,000 cusecs of water has been released from Hussainiwala headworks, which has reached Fazilka district. However, there is a significant threat as the water will reach Z-Ropar headworks and continue to Harika and Hussainiwala until Tuesday. Therefore, people from nearby villages have been urged to move to safe places and relief camps.

A control room has been set up in Mahatma Nagar to provide assistance to the affected villages, with representatives from all departments present. Seventeen relief camps have been established in the district, providing basic amenities such as electricity, water, ration, fodder for livestock, and blankets. Medical teams and teams from all departments have been deployed in the affected areas.

The DC also appealed to refrain from activities like farming, bathing in the river, or fishing for the next three days.

Meanwhile, in Ferozepur, crops in villages along the river have been damaged due to heavy rainfall and excessive water flow in the Satluj.

Zira MLA Naresh Kataria and DC Rajesh Dhiman visited the area to assess the situation and extent of crop damage.

“Closure of self-created floodgates in some villages exacerbated the water damage. However, now these floodgates have been opened to allow continuous water discharge,” said Dhiman.

“Residents living along the banks of the Satluj have been urged to ensure the safety of their families and livestock by relocating to secure places,” said the DC.

12 kids among 42 moved to safer place in Ferozepur

A team of army rescued 42 persons, including 12 kids, from a submerged village in Makhu, a rural town of Ferozepur, on late Sunday night.

As per information, they got stranded in Araji Sabran village near the Satluj in Ferozepur.

“In another operation, a breach upstream on Pachidhara nullah was also plugged,” said the DC.

