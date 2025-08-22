Search
Ferozepur: Clerk caught red-handed accepting 60k bribe

ByHT Correspondent, Ferozepur
Published on: Aug 22, 2025 04:56 am IST

A VB spokesperson said that the accused was arrested based on a complaint filed by a resident of Lalley village in Talwandi Bhai tehsil in Ferozepur district.

Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Thursday arrested a clerk posted at the district development and panchayats office (DDPO) in Ferozepur while accepting a bribe of 60,000.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused at the VB police station, Ferozepur range.

The spokesperson said that the complainant had approached the VB alleging that he had applied for an agricultural loan limit from a private bank. In his application, he had mentioned both his land and an area of panchayat land that he had been cultivating after winning it in an auction. The bank declined to sanction the loan limit and informed the DDPO office regarding the panchayat land.

According to the complaint, the clerk threatened the complainant regarding the submission of revenue records of the panchayat land to the bank and demanded a bribe of 1 lakh to avoid taking any adverse action. The accused later agreed to accept 60,000 as the bribe amount.

A VB team from the Ferozepur range laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while accepting the bribe amount from the complainant.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused at the VB police station, Ferozepur range. The accused would be produced before the competent court tomorrow, and further investigation in the case is underway, the spokesperson said.

