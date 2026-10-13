Ferozepur division earns ₹92 lakh by exporting coaches to Bangladesh

The Ferozepur Division has earned ₹91.73 lakh in revenue by exporting railway coaches to Bangladesh. The initiative aligns with the Centre’s ‘Make in India, for the World’ vision, highlighting India’s growing capability to manufacture railway equipment for overseas markets. (HT File)

The first rake comprising 18 Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches was dispatched from Hussainpur railway station to Darshana in Bangladesh on Sunday.

“The coaches, manufactured by the Rail Coach Factory (RCF), Kapurthala, were specially designed to meet Bangladesh Railway’s operational and passenger requirements. The consignment marks an important milestone in the division’s efforts to expand freight business and tap opportunities in the international rail transport market,” said Sanjeev Kumar, divisional railway manager, Ferozepur.

“The achievement resulted from collaboration with RCF Kapurthala, RITES (Rail India Technical and Economic Service) Limited and Bangladesh Railway,” he added.

The initiative aligns with the Centre’s ‘Make in India, for the World’ vision, highlighting India’s growing capability to manufacture railway equipment for overseas markets. It also demonstrates the Railways’ potential to diversify revenue streams by facilitating the cross-border movement of railway assets and strengthening international partnerships.

Senior divisional commercial manager (freight) Paramdeep Singh Saini said such initiatives would help the Railways increase revenue while promoting exports and creating further opportunities in the international railway sector.

He added that the division would continue to explore business opportunities through collaboration with manufacturing units and other stakeholders.