Ferozepur drone strike: Two critically injured shifted to Ludhiana DMC

Two members of the family, who were injured in the drone attack, have been shifted to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, Ludhiana, officials said on Saturday. The incident took place at Khai Pheme Ki village, located 12km from the Ferozepur district headquarters, around 9 pm. (HT File)

Three members of the family were injured in a Pakistani drone attack in Ferozepur district on Friday. It was the first such case of injuries being reported in a suspected drone attack.

Ferozepur deputy commissioner Deepshika Sharma confirmed the development.

“The government would bear the entire cost of medical treatment of all the three victims,” she added.

The injured were identified as Lakhwinder Singh (55), his wife Sukhwinder Kaur (50), and their son Jaswant Singh alias Monu (24). The couple suffered over 90% burn injuries, while Monu sustained splinter injuries from the drone debris. Monu is currently admitted to a hospital in Ferozepur and is expected to be discharged within the next two days.

The incident took place at Khai Pheme Ki village, located 12km from the Ferozepur district headquarters, around 9 pm. Officials said the three people sustained injuries after the debris of a drone –– intercepted by India’s Air defence system –– hit a car, causing a fire to erupt.

“The army has neutralised most of the drones used in the attack, with this being the only incident where three individuals sustained injuries. Authorities are continuing to investigate the matter further,” Ferozepur senior superintendent of police (SSP) Bhupinder Singh Sidhu said.

The injured were identified as Lakhwinder Singh (55), his wife Sukhwinder Kaur (50), and their son Jaswant Singh alias Monu (24). The couple suffered over 90% burn injuries, while Monu sustained splinter injuries from the drone debris. Monu is currently admitted to a hospital in Ferozepur and is expected to be discharged within the next two days.

Pakistan on Friday launched a wave of drone attacks targeting 26 locations in India — from Jammu and Kashmir to Gujarat — for the second night. According to officials, multiple drone attacks were thwarted in Ferozepur and Fazilka districts.

Tensions between India and Pakistan soared after the Indian armed forces on Wednesday conducted precision strikes, targeting terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack that had cross-border linkages.