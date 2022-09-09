Ferozepur: Two killed in violent scuffle over land dispute
An uncle and his nephew were killed while three persons sustained injuries during a violent clash between two groups over a land dispute at a village in Ferozepur on Thursday.
An uncle and his nephew were killed while three persons sustained injuries during a violent clash between two groups over a land dispute at a village in Ferozepur on Thursday. As per information, a dispute was going between two groups over 6 Kanals land for last two years at a village Fatehgarh Sabrah under Zira, a sub division of Ferozepur. Today afternoon, when Harbhajan Singh and his accomplice armed with firearms attempted to take possession of land in dispute, Balwinder Singh and others opposed the same which led to clash during which cross firing took place.
In consequence, Balwinder Singh (55) and his nephew Balraj Singh (22) sustained fatal gun shots while Pargat Singh, Gurjant Singh and Jaswant Singh sustained bullet injuries and were hospitalised at civil hospital, Ferozepur.
When contacted, Surendra Lamba, senior superintendent of police, Ferozepur, said that the dispute between two parties was going on for the last two years. “We are investigating the matter and on the basis of statement of victims, a case will be registered,” Lamba said.
Meanwhile, bodies of the deceased were kept at local civil hospital and will be handed over to their families after postmortem on Friday while three accused were reportedly in police custody till last information came in.
-
Ludhiana | PAU V-C sets hope on Centre for funds to encourage research
After three wheat varieties developed by Punjab Agricultural University have been identified for release at the national level by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, PAU vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal has asked the Union government to provide funds for further research and innovation and recognise the potential of PAU. He was quick to add that each scientist in the university has been dedicatedly working in the national interest.
-
NEET 2022: All India 34th ranker Bareilly’s Eeshaan wants to be a cardiologist
“He set his goal in class 10. He would solve questions with his elder sister Naraiyani who also cracked NEET earlier and is presently a second year MBBS student,” said Eeshaan Agrawal father Dr Piyush Agrawal who is a senior faculty at SRMS Medical College in Bareilly over the telephone. “I want to be a cardiologist,” said Eeshaan who is aiming to get a seat at AIIMS, New Delhi. He got a total 705 marks.
-
NEET UG 2022: Yashik Bansal tops Ludhiana, placed among top 100 with AIR 92
Securing a place among top 100 rank holders, Yashik Bansal brought laurels to the district by bagging all-india rank 92 in NEET result 2022, declared by the National Testing Agency on Wednesday late evening. Bansal topped the district by securing 99.9994 percentile and scored 700. Bansal, a student of DCM Presidency School, Jamalpur, is now looking forward to bag a seat at Vardhman Mahavir Medical College, Delhi. He attained 96.2% in his Class 12.
-
Delhi Police busts gang of cyber frauds, 65 arrested
Sixty-five people were arrested and bound down under a warrant for allegedly duping over 200 people on the pretext of updating their electricity bills, police here said on Thursday. The arrests were made in raids conducted in 22 cities across the country in the last 10 days. The accused duped these people installing a remote access software in their victims' mobile phones and accessing their OTPs, or one time passwords, police said.
-
Punjab government will bring a law to prevent sale of duplicate pesticides, seeds: Dhaliwal
The Punjab government will bring a law to prevent the sale of duplicate and substandard pesticides, fertilisers and seeds to save agriculture and stop malpractices, said agriculture minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Thursday. He also warned that if any officer is found involved in any malpractices, they will not be spared. The government also plans to introduce a trace and tracking system for complete monitoring of pesticides, fertilizers and seeds from production to the farmer.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics