Ferozepur tattoo shop killing: Two more accused held, weapons & heroin seized

The Ferozepur police on Tuesday arrested two more accused in the June 5 case of the broad daylight murder of Ashu Monga at a local tattoo shop and seized two illegal firearms along with 105 grams of heroin, officials said. With these arrests, the total number of accused taken into custody in the murder case has risen to eight.

Ferozepur deputy inspector general of police, Harmanbir Singh Gill said the arrested individuals — Shivam Sehgal alias Sanga of Ferozepur and Simranpreet of Malerkotla — had been evading arrest.

“Simranpreet was found carrying a .32-bore pistol and three live cartridges, while Shivam Sehgal was found to be in possession of a .30-bore pistol, six live cartridges, and heroin weighing 105.78 grams,” the DIG said.

The case was initially registered on the complaint of Pavandeep Kaur, wife of the deceased, under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and the Arms Act.

“Shivam was already wanted in a separate 2024 NDPS Act case involving 7kg of heroin. His arrest became possible due to crucial leads obtained during Simranpreet’s interrogation,” DIG Gill added.

With these arrests, the total number of accused taken into custody in the murder case has risen to eight. “The remaining suspects — including notorious gangster Ashish Chopra, Yuvraj Singh, and 4–5 unidentified individuals — are still absconding, and efforts are on to arrest them soon,” senior superintendent of police (SSP), Ferozepur, Bhupinder Singh Sidhu said.

Meanwhile, in a related cross-FIR registered based on a statement by Arshdeep Singh, the police have also arrested Gurjinder Singh, Sonu, and Aarjit Singh. “All the accused in this cross-case have been arrested except Dev Sharma,” the SSP added.