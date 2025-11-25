Fight against drugs: Himachal Cabinet approves unified special task force

With an aim at enhance operational efficiency and establishing a single agency to comprehensively combat narcotics-related challenges, the Himachal Pradesh Cabinet on Monday decided to merge the the Anti-Narcotics Task Force with the Special Task Force to create a unified Special Task Force under the home department. Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during a meeting with Cabinet ministers in Shimla on Monday. (HT Photo)

The Cabinet presided over by chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu also approved the panchayat wise anti-chitta campaign across the state.

The cabinet also decided to enhance the compensation for loss of household articles for disaster-affected families from ₹70,000 to ₹1 lakh. It decided to provide assistance of ₹7 lakh as a special package in case of complete house damage in fire incidents.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, revenue minister Jagat Singh Negi said, “The government is committed to supporting disaster-affected families, improving essential services, and creating employment opportunities.”

It also approved ₹4.32 crore to the Air Force for providing helicopter services during disasters in the state.

Boost to education sector

The cabinet has decided to convert Government College Hamirpur into a dedicated Science College along with the approval to start one unit of integrated BEd (BSc) programme. It also gave its approval to merge Government Senior Secondary School (Boys) and Girls as Co-educational Government Senior Secondary School Hamirpur from next academic session. It also apporved to commence 4 years integrated BEd programme at Government College of Teachers Education, Dharamshala, Government College, Nadaun, Government College, Chail Koti and Government College, Tikkar, district Shimla. Approval to start two years BPEd programme at Government College Saraswati Nagar, Shimla, was also given. It also decided to introduce new fine arts subjects at College of Fine Arts at Loharab, Shimla and open a new fine arts college by converting the existing Government Degree College, Haripur Guler in Kangra.

The cabinet gave its approval for convening the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) for promotion to the post of principal at the government level. The new DPC will be chaired by the education secretary and will expedite the promotion of 805 principals.

Nod to recruitments

The Cabinet also gave a go ahead to recruitments across departments, including the hiring of 1,000 ‘rogi mitras’ in the health department, 800 police constables, and 150 civil engineers along with approval to provide 150 days of employment under MNREGA and approval was given for the construction of retaining walls upto ₹2 lakh for individual works.

It approved the creation of nine super-specialty departments in Dr Radhakrishnan Government Medical College, Hamirpur, along with creation and filling up of 73 posts of professor, assistant professor and senior residents. The Cabinet also decided to create and fill up 27 posts of senior residents in the Super Specialty Department at Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda.

It also decided to open a new police post at Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College, Ner Chowk in Mandi district, along with the creation and filling of requisite posts of various categories. It was also decided to fill 150 posts of Junior Engineer (Civil) as Job Trainees in the Jal Shakti Vibhag and the public works department.

Other decisions

To extend social security pensions to persons with 40% and above disability without any other eligibility condition.

Providing a 40% subsidy for conversion of 1,000 petrol and diesel taxis into electric taxis under Rajiv Gandhi Swarojgar Start-Up Yojna- 2023.

Purchase of ten electric bikes for highway patrolling to further strengthen road safety measures.

Expansion of the Mukhya Mantri Laghu Dukandar Kalyan Yojna to benefit small vendors and retail shopkeepers in urban areas with an annual turnover of less than ₹10 lakh.