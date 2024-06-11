Finally, 7 charging stations in Chandigarh ready for use

After nearly one-and-a-half years and two deadlines, seven electric vehicle (EV) charging stations are ready to function in the city. As per officials of Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science and Technology Promotion Society (CREST), charging stations at Sector 44-C, Sector 44-D, Sector 43-B, Sector 7, Manimajra and Lake Sport Club have been energised, and the remaining 15-20 stations would be made functional by the end of June in a phased manner. On March 8, UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit had stated that all 53 charging stations would be made functional by the end of March. Later, the authorities had assured to make the charging stations operational by the end April. (HT File)

The main reasons for the delay in making the charging stations functional was time taken in getting approvals from various departments, the officials added. Due to an impasse between the municipal corporation (MC) and the UT administration over the installation of charging stations in parking lots had earlier delayed the operation of the charging units.

On problem in making payment, the officials said it was the responsibility of the operator how he or she charge the money. They, however, stated that the mode to charge fee was being installed and would be ready by Tuesday.

They said 20 charging stations had already been installed and operational in private sector, and three petrol pumps had also installed the charging stations. Nearly 8,000 electric vehicles were registered in the city so far. If required, land had been identified for installation of more charging stations, they added.

In March, thieves stole away costly equipment from the unguarded EV charging stations across the city. Later, the authorities directed the companies to install CCTV cameras and hire security guards to keep a watch on the equipment at the charging stations.

The UT administration had notified the EV Policy on September 20, 2022. As many as 23 charging stations were installed at nine locations across the city in November 2022. These stations have a total of 92 charging guns and an equal number of vehicles can be charged simultaneously.