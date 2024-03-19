Financial assistance to women: CPI (M) approaches EC against BJP’s plaint

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) submitted a memorandum to chief electoral officer Manisha Garg urging him to continue with ₹1,500 per month financial assistance to women in the age bracket between 18 and 60 years under the Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh Samman Nidhi Yojana. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) submitted a memorandum to chief electoral officer Manisha Garg on Tuesday. (Aqil Khan/HT)

Shimla ex-mayor Sanjay Chauhan led the party’s delegation that submitted a memorandum for the continuation of the scheme. “We, on behalf of the CPI (M) Himachal Pradesh State Committee, have come before your good self in a preventive capacity so that lakhs of women in our state are not denied their right to receive pension as notified by the state government on March 13, 2024, before the notification to the Lok Sabha elections made by the Election Commission of India,” read the memorandum.

“The CPI (M) is aware a complaint has been made with a political motive just to satisfy the political philosophy of their party to deny pension of ₹1,500 per month to all eligible women above the age of 18 years. You are also aware that Himachal Pradesh has the highest percentage of working women in the country and the nature of work carried out by them is mainly agricultural which is passing through a deep agrarian crisis. This is the primary reason for more than 50% of women being victims of anaemia in the state, denying them pension would be a gross injustice and also against the tenants of the Constitution of India violating Article 21 — right to life and liberty,” the letter read, requesting the CEC to ignore the complaint against the state government.