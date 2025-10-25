FIR against 11 for attacking Baltana family on Diwali night

Police have registered a case against 11 people after a family in Ravindra Enclave, Baltana was allegedly attacked on Diwali night following a request to stop riding a motorcycle through a narrow lane where children were bursting crackers. The incident, captured on CCTV, shows several youths entering the house with sticks and assaulting family members.

According to police, the complaint was lodged by Sarita Shukla, who sustained injuries during the assault. She said that on Diwali night, children were bursting crackers outside their house on the narrow lane when a man kept riding his motorcycle repeatedly through the street. The children informed their father, Ramesh Shukla, who intercepted the rider and requested him to be careful as the kids were playing nearby. The man did not respond much and only said, “I will tell you later,” before leaving.

Within ten minutes, the man reportedly returned with his friends. “The main gate of the house was open. They entered with sticks and attacked us. My wife’s chain and mangalsutra were snatched, and they used sharp-edged weapons to hit us,” said Ramesh Shukla, who was also injured in the attack. He added, “If such a small thing can trigger someone and my child is just six and I’ve a daughter too, how are my kids supposed to go outside without fear? Even at home, we are not safe.”

Sarita, who is undergoing treatment at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, said she was inside the house when the group barged in. On hearing her cries, Ramesh rushed in and was also assaulted.

The CCTV footage reportedly shows the assailants damaging the family’s scooter parked outside the house. The attackers appear to be in their early twenties, police said.

Police have registered a case under Sections 333, 126(2), 115(2), 351(2), 324(4), 191(3), and 190 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against 11 individuals, including Rahul, Raju, Raj, and Gattu.

ASI Gurpreet Singh from Zirakpur Police Station said, “We are investigating the case and tracing the accused. No arrests have been made so far.”

Police said more suspects could be added once their identities are confirmed through CCTV and witness statements.