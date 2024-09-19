FIR against Bittu over remarks against Rahul Gandhi

An FIR has been registered against Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu for his alleged remarks against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the statements he made in the US about the condition of Sikhs in India, police said on Thursday. An FIR has been registered against Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu for his alleged remarks against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)

The case was filed based on a complaint by one of the officer-bearers of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, they said. “The FIR was registered under sections 353 (2) (making, publishing or circulating a statement or report with false information, rumors, or alarming news), 192 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot- if rioting be committed; if not committed) and 196 (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at High Grounds police station here,” a police officer said.

Unfazed by an FIR registered against him for his alleged remarks against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu on Thursday said he stands by his comments and is not afraid of police complaints.

“Congress party always tries to intimidate by filing FIRs and police cases. I am not at all concerned. Whatever Rahul Gandhi has said about the conditions of Sikhs in India, how can I subscribe to that view,” he said.

Attacking the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha over the statements about the condition of Sikhs in India, the Minister of State for Railways on Sunday said if those “manufacturing bombs” were supporting him, he is the “number one terrorist”.

Condemning the statement, the Congress had said Bittu was talking “like a senseless man”.

On Wednesday Tripura Pradesh Congress President Asish Kumar Saha on Wednesday filed a complaint against Maharastra MLA Sanjay Gaikwad, Union Minister Ranveet Singh Bittu, ex-BJP MLA Tarvinder Singh and Uttar Pradesh Minister Raghuraj Singh over their recent remarks towards Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.