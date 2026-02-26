FIR against Goldy Brar after Ludhiana realtor gets ₹5-cr extortion calls

A BJP worker, who is a realtor and holding PR of Canada, reportedly received extortion calls on WhatsApp from a person claiming to be gangster Goldy Brar, who demanded ₹5 crore from him. A BJP worker, who is a realtor and holding PR of Canada, reportedly received extortion calls on WhatsApp from a person claiming to be gangster Goldy Brar, who demanded ₹5 crore from him. (Shutterstock/ Representational image)

The complainant, Gurbir Singh Garcha a resident of Model Town, who also owned a filling station, stated that when he stopped attending calls from the gangster, he sent voice and text messages on WhatsApp and threatened to harm him.

Following his complaint, the Model Town police lodged an FIR against the gangster, whose name was reflected in several cases of extortion calls.

In his complaint Garcha stated that he received a voice message from a foreign number on February 18 in which the sender claimed to be gangster Goldy Brar and demanded ₹5 crore extortion money. The gangster also claimed that he has all his information. The gangster threatened to harm him if he did not pay money within two days. He informed the police about the voice message.

He claimed that he received a number of calls from Goldy Brar which he deliberately ignored. On February 22, he received a text message on WhatsApp in which Goldy Brar reportedly threatened him stating, “You are ignoring the calls, how would you ignore the bullets”. The text message also stated: “You are in delusion that the police could save you. Now you will not get a call, see you soon.”

Garcha stated that he and his family are under immense stress after receiving the calls.

Garcha added that he has been receiving threat calls for a long time. He has already brought the matter to the attention of senior police officials, including the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP, security). He had already filed a writ petition in the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking a security cover, which is still under consideration.

Inspector Jaswinder Singh, SHO at Model Town Police station, stated that an FIR under sections 308 (2) and 351 (2) of BNS has been lodged against Goldy Brar. The investigation is underway.

Earlier incidents

On February 14: The Ludhiana Police registered an FIR after the owner of a reputed school allegedly received an extortion call from fugitive gangster Doni Bal. In his complaint, Navjot Singh of Ladian Khurd village, owner of Amrit Indo-Canadian Academy, said that his father Harminder Singh received a call from an international number, and when they picked, the caller claimed to be fugitive gangster Dony Bal.

On February 13: A 43-year-old man from Baba Nand Singh Nagar in Ayali Kalan approached the Sarabha Nagar police after receiving an extortion call from an unidentified person who claimed links with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The caller allegedly demanded ₹1 crore and threatened to kill members of the family if the money was not paid.

On January 30 : A city-based businessman receiving a demand for ₹2 crore from a caller posing as a gangster. A furniture dealer from Guru Nanak Colony, near Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College, was threatened over a WhatsApp call by a person claiming to be gangster Balwinder Singh alias Doni Bal.