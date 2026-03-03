FIR against media outlets for ‘distorted narratives’ over Srinagar protests

he Jammu and Kashmir Police have registered an FIR against several media channels and social media users for allegedly spreading “distorted narratives and unverified content” following Monday’s protests in Srinagar. Security personnel patrolling a street in Srinagar on Tuesday as the authorities imposed restrictions across the Kashmir Valley. (AFP Photo)

Officials on Tuesday said the move targets the “deliberate circulation of false, fabricated, and misleading information” across electronic and social media platforms. While the police did not name specific outlets or individuals, they confirmed that several profiles have been identified and summoned.

“These elements are systematically attempting to spread distorted narratives with the clear intent to incite unrest, disturb public order, and create disharmony,” a police spokesperson said. “Such malicious misinformation campaigns pose a grave threat to peace, security, and the integrity of the nation.”

On Monday, police used tear gas and “mild force” to disperse Shia Muslim protesters, including women, who had defied restrictions in parts of Srinagar. The demonstrations were held to protest the killing of Iranian leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in recent military actions.

The police action drew sharp criticism from political leaders. Srinagar MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi and PDP leader Iltija Mufti alleged that police physically assaulted women protesters, sharing viral videos on X to back their claims.

The police spokesperson confirmed that FIR No. 01/2026 has been registered at the Cyber Police Station.

“Several profiles have been identified, and concerned individuals have been summoned to the cyber cell. Investigation is underway, and strict legal action will follow against anyone found involved,” the spokesperson added.

Srinagar police further warned that spreading inflammatory or unverified information would invite stringent consequences, advising citizens and media houses to verify facts from official sources before sharing content that could disturb communal harmony.