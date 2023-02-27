Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Fire at godown in Chandigarh, no casualties

Fire at godown in Chandigarh, no casualties

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 27, 2023 11:33 PM IST

Though no casualties were reported, photo frames stored inside the Chandigarh godown were completely gutted

Fire broke out in the basement of a shop-cum-office, which was being used as a godown, in Sector-26, Chandigarh, on Monday due to suspected short-circuit.

Firefighters working to douse the fire at the godown in Chandigarh’s Sector 26. (HT Photo)
Firefighters working to douse the fire at the godown in Chandigarh’s Sector 26. (HT Photo)

Though no casualties were reported, photo frames stored inside it were completely gutted. The fire also spread to adjoining shops, including a jewellery store, and three fire tenders had to be brought in to control the blaze.

Godown owner, Pramod, a resident of Sector 18, said there were two people inside the godown when the fire broke out but they managed to escape unhurt.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 28, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out