Fire at PGIMER sub-station in Chandigarh leaves vicinity powerless
Several areas near the PGIMER campus were left powerless on Tuesday evening after a fire broke out at the 66 kV sub-station at the hospital, with residents left sweating even late into the night.
As the fire broke out at the sub-station around 7 pm, power supply had to be switched off, wiping out electricity at Panjab University in Sectors 14 and 25, other parts of Sector 25, residential campus of PGIMER in Sector 12, Sector 15, Khuda Lahora, Khuda Alisher and Sarangpur.
It took three fire tenders nearly 40 minutes to fully extinguish the fire, following which power was restored to most areas. No one was hurt.
UT chief engineer CB Ojha said, “Power was first restored at PGIMER. We will try to fix the outage entirely by Tuesday night.”
Speaking on the cause of the fire, Ojha said, “A spark at the sub-station led to the fire. It was immediately spotted by the staff and fire tenders were called. We had to switch off the power supply till the fire was brought under control.”
A PGIMER spokesperson said, “A security guard on duty at the Rotary Sarai heard a blast and saw smoke emanating from the 66 kV sub-station. The guard immediately informed the fire control room, following which the fire wing started the fire-fighting operations. Simultaneously, the engineering and hospital administration departments of PGIMER swung into action to ensure back up supply in all critical care areas. This way no patient care services were affected.”
“With joint efforts of a PGIMER team and UT’s engineering and fire departments, the fire was brought under control by 8 pm.Even the normal electricity supply to the institute was restored by 9.15 pm,” the spokesperson added.
In the wake of the power outage, Panjab University authorities allowed the teaching and non-teaching staff residing on the varsity campuses in Sectors 14 and 25 to report to duty at 11 am instead of 9 am on Wednesday, according to registrar Vikram Nayyar.
-
Tennis championship: Devvert ousts Vaibhav to enter quarter-finals
Devvert Singh Kadian beat fourth seed Vaibhav Saini in 7-6(3), 6-2 in a boys' U-16 singles match to enter the quarter-finals of the AITA Championship Series (CS-7) Tennis Tournament being held at the CLTA Stadium, Sector 10, on Tuesday. In the second set, he maintained his momentum and dominated. Finally, Devvert won the second set and the match. In the boys' Under-12 singles pre-quarterfinals, third seed Prabhroop and Yug moved into quarter-finals.
-
Hanif Qureshi is new Panchkula commissioner of police
The Haryana government on Tuesday posted 1996-batch IPS officer Hanif Qureshi as the Panchkula commissioner of police. Qureshi replaced Saurabh Singh, who has been posted as inspector general, India Reserve Battalion, Bhondsi, and IG, Security. Qureshi will also continue to hold the charge of director general, renewable energy department. Apart from MTech and MBA, the officer also holds a PhD in criminal justice from the University of Cincinnati,.
-
Balbir Sidhu condemns Punjab govt’s plan to relocate Mohali Medical College
Former Punjab health minister and former Mohali MLA Balbir Singh Sidhu has condemned the AAP-led state government's plan to relocate the Medical College in Phase 6. Sidhu said he had brought the Medical College in Mohali through his untiring efforts and classes had also started. Sidhu said the main hindrance for setting up the college was unavailability of land, yet he did his best to provide the required land.
-
Ludhiana | CIA Staff 3 dissolved second time in 2 years
Police commissioner Kautubh Sharma dissolved CIA Staff 3 on Tuesday and formed an anti-narcotic wing in the same building. Sub-inspector Yashpal Sharma, who was in-charge at CIA Staff 3, has been transferred to police lines. On May 18, 2020, the CIA staff-3 was dissolved and an anti-smuggling cell was formed. Later in June 2021, the police department had dissolved the anti-smuggling cell and formed CIA Staff 3 again.
-
Overcast sky but rain eludes Ludhiana
Low pressure and Western Disturbance led to overcast conditions and strong winds during the morning but rain eluded the city on Tuesday. As per the meteorological department of Punjab Agricultural University, the current system will continue till April 21 and light rain is expected in isolated areas of the district. While the maximum temperature was 41C, the minimum was recorded at 23.4C on Tuesday. Heatwave conditions are expected to intensify from April 22.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics