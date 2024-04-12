 Fire at Shambhu border, no casualty - Hindustan Times
Fire at Shambhu border, no casualty

ByHT Correspondent, Patiala
Apr 12, 2024 07:00 AM IST

The fire is suspected to have been caused by short-circuit in one of the tractor-trailers. A senior administration official said, “Electric wires which are being used to supply electricity to the appliances in tractor trailers are not of good quality, and could have led to sparking which triggered the fire.”

A massive fire broke out at the Shambhu barrier, where scores of farmers continue to sit on protest, on Thursday afternoon. Though no casualty was reported, a tractor trailer and four tents were reduced to ash.

A massive fire broke out at the Shambhu barrier, where scores of farmers continue to sit on protest, on Thursday afternoon. (HT Photo)
A massive fire broke out at the Shambhu barrier, where scores of farmers continue to sit on protest, on Thursday afternoon. (HT Photo)

The stubble bales kept at the site fanned the fire.The bales were being used by farmers as bedding in their tractors.

As soon as the blaze started, fire brigades — which already stationed at the protest site — were pressed into action.

Rajpura sub-divisional magistrate Jasleen Kaur Bhullar said, “As soon the fire broke out, fire officials rushed to the spot and doused the flames within a few minutes. No farmer is hurt in the fire.”

