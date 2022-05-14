Fire breaks out at Amritsar’s Guru Nanak Dev Hospital, no casualties | Video
A major fire broke out at Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar on Saturday though no casualty was reported.
As per information, the fire started on the ground floor, in a room where electricity transformers were kept, and later spread to the entire building. Patients, their attendants and hospital staff were immediately evacuated, thus preventing casualties.
As many as eight fire tenders were pressed into service.
Though it is suspected that the fire was caused by a fuel leak in the transformers, a probe has been ordered by power and PWD minister Harbhajan Singh ETO, who rushed to the hospital to take stock of the situation.
“Though the fire seems to have started due to oil leak in one of the transformers, a thorough investigation will be carried out. Any employee of official found responsible will not be spared.”
He further said added, “Thousands of patients are undergoing treatment here and future doctors are also being trained. Any kind of negligence in terms of safety will not be tolerated.”
Guru Nanak Dev Hospital is the largest government-run health institution in Majha and Doaba regions of Punjab.
Notably, the floors above the room where the fire broke out, housed outpatient departments (OPDs), wards, X-ray and other sections.
Chief minister Bhagwant Mann also tweeted about the incident. “Received news of incident of fire at Guru Nanak Hospital in Sri Amritsar Sahib. Firefighters are quickly controlling the situation. No life was lost due to the grace of God. Minister Harbhajan Singh has reached the spot...I am continuously monitoring the relief work,” wrote the CM.
BNHS tags 6 flamingoes from Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary, Nerul, with GPS-GSM to track their journey
In a first-of-its-kind initiative to track the journey of flamingoes in and around Mumbai, the Bombay Natural History Society has tagged six of these birds with solar powered Global Positioning System – Global System for Mobile Communication radio tags. The birds were tagged from their roosting site at Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary (TCFS), TS Chanakaya, Nerul, between January and April. Currently, the tagged flamingoes are seen moving within the TCFS and adjoining wetlands.
Jewel of Navi Mumbai to get major facelift
In the coming months, the Jewel of Navi Mumbai in Nerul (W) will get a major facelift with new walkways, meditation centre and Miyawaki forest being planned for the stretch. The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation will spend ₹3.5Cr on it and is also working on the pollution caused by sewage water to the water body of the Jewel as most residents had complained about the same.
Delhi school guest teachers seek continuation of services during vacations
Guest teachers working in Delhi schools have sought continuation of their services during the summer vacations as against the usual practice of suspending it during the annual vacation period. There are over 22,000 guest teachers in the capital, as per the guest teachers' association. Shoaib Rana, general secretary of the All India Guest Teachers' Association, said that the absence of regular employment during the vacation period becomes a financial burden for their families.
Experts from three IITs discuss entrepreneurial development in Ladakh
Experts from three premier IITs in the country-- IIT Kanpur, IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay— shared their ideas and insights for a holistic development of entrepreneurship and incubation ecosystem in Ladakh during a workshop organised by industries and commerce department of the Union Territory recently. Over 40 active entrepreneurs attended the workshop to understand the sustainable utilisation of resources in Ladakh to achieve successful entrepreneurial ventures and add to employment generation in the geography.
Agra metro depot construction in full swing: UPMRC
Work on building a world-class metro rail depot inside 15th Battalion PAC premises for the operations and upkeep of metro trains is in full swing. The target is to have seven high technology machines installed in the depot, which will enhance the maintenance and upkeep of the trains, claimed the officials of Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation undertaking the Agra Metro Rail Project.
