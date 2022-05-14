Fire breaks out at Amritsar’s Guru Nanak Dev Hospital, no casualties | Video

A major fire broke out at Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar on Saturday though no casualty was reported.

As per information, the fire started on the ground floor, in a room where electricity transformers were kept, and later spread to the entire building. Patients, their attendants and hospital staff were immediately evacuated, thus preventing casualties.

As many as eight fire tenders were pressed into service.

Though it is suspected that the fire was caused by a fuel leak in the transformers, a probe has been ordered by power and PWD minister Harbhajan Singh ETO, who rushed to the hospital to take stock of the situation.

“Though the fire seems to have started due to oil leak in one of the transformers, a thorough investigation will be carried out. Any employee of official found responsible will not be spared.”

He further said added, “Thousands of patients are undergoing treatment here and future doctors are also being trained. Any kind of negligence in terms of safety will not be tolerated.”

#WATCH | Fire broke out in the Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar, Punjab. pic.twitter.com/p8ko100hRx — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2022

Guru Nanak Dev Hospital is the largest government-run health institution in Majha and Doaba regions of Punjab.

Notably, the floors above the room where the fire broke out, housed outpatient departments (OPDs), wards, X-ray and other sections.

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann also tweeted about the incident. “Received news of incident of fire at Guru Nanak Hospital in Sri Amritsar Sahib. Firefighters are quickly controlling the situation. No life was lost due to the grace of God. Minister Harbhajan Singh has reached the spot...I am continuously monitoring the relief work,” wrote the CM.