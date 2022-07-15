Fire extinguisher found lying on roadside in Jammu; destroyed by army

A fire extinguisher found lying on the roadside here on Thursday was destroyed by the Army experts after suspecting the presence of an improvised explosive device (IED) inside it, officials said. The suspicious object was noticed by local residents at Malpur in the Akhnoor sector on the outskirts of the city around 4.30 am and subsequently alerted the nearby army unit and the police, they said. The officials said both the army and the police rushed to the area and a link road was closed for vehicular traffic. Later, bomb disposal experts of the army destroyed the cylinder containing the suspected IED in a controlled explosion, they said.

Notification issued for HP panchayat bypolls

HP election commission on Thursday issued notification for by-elections to 217 posts of PRIs. As per the election schedule, nomination papers would be filed on the July 25, 26 and 27. Scrutiny of the papers would be done on July 28 and candidates can withdraw their papers by 3pm on July 30. The polling will be held on August 10 (8am to 4 pm).

Army installs 100ft high tricolour in Kishtwar

The army on Thursday dedicated a 100-ft-high national flag installed here to the people in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar. The installation of the flag at the Kuleed Chowk was completed in a record time of 40 days. General Officer Commanding, Counter-Insurgency Force (Delta), Major General Ajay Kumar dedicated the tricolour to the public at the inaugural ceremony of the two-day Kishtwar cultural festival.