Fire extinguisher found lying on roadside in Jammu; destroyed by army
A fire extinguisher found lying on the roadside here on Thursday was destroyed by the Army experts after suspecting the presence of an improvised explosive device (IED) inside it, officials said. The suspicious object was noticed by local residents at Malpur in the Akhnoor sector on the outskirts of the city around 4.30 am and subsequently alerted the nearby army unit and the police, they said. The officials said both the army and the police rushed to the area and a link road was closed for vehicular traffic. Later, bomb disposal experts of the army destroyed the cylinder containing the suspected IED in a controlled explosion, they said.
Notification issued for HP panchayat bypolls
HP election commission on Thursday issued notification for by-elections to 217 posts of PRIs. As per the election schedule, nomination papers would be filed on the July 25, 26 and 27. Scrutiny of the papers would be done on July 28 and candidates can withdraw their papers by 3pm on July 30. The polling will be held on August 10 (8am to 4 pm).
Army installs 100ft high tricolour in Kishtwar
The army on Thursday dedicated a 100-ft-high national flag installed here to the people in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar. The installation of the flag at the Kuleed Chowk was completed in a record time of 40 days. General Officer Commanding, Counter-Insurgency Force (Delta), Major General Ajay Kumar dedicated the tricolour to the public at the inaugural ceremony of the two-day Kishtwar cultural festival.
Shiva temples in Prayagraj reverberate with holy chants as Shrawan month begins
Temples reverberated with the chants of 'Bam Bam Bholey' and 'Har Har Mahadev' as devotees welcomed the start of the Shrawan month by visiting various Shiva temples in Prayagraj on Thursday. The maximum rush was witnessed at the Mankameshwar temple, located besides river Yamuna and at Padila Mahadeo temple of Phaphamau. “It is believed that the worship of Shiva is 108 times more impactful during Shrawan month than on other days,” he added.
Can lower rung officers probe ADGP in PSI scam? Karnataka high court to govt
Can lower rung officers boldly investigate the police sub-inspector recruitment scam case when the ADGP is an accused? the Karnataka high court questioned the state government on Thursday. Justice H P Sandesh posed the query during the hearing of bail petitions of some of the accused in the case. ADGP (Recruitment) Amrit Paul was arrested in connection with the scam on July 4. “How can we expect a fair investigation?” the judge asked.
Encourage researchers to solve daunting problems, says Narayana Murthy
IT industry veteran N R Narayana Murthy on Thursday said India is still a long way off in solving its “grand problems” relating to areas like nutrition and shelter, as he stressed that it requires a cultural transformation of the Indian mindset. The founder of IT major Infosys also highlighted the need to recognise frontline research warriors in war against India's “grand problems”.
PU depts allowed to propose names of foreign examiners for evaluation of PhD thesis
The department heads at Panjab University can propose names of foreign examiners for evaluation of PhD thesis, as per a circular issued by the university. PU's office of dean university instruction recently issued a circular to all departments of the university regarding proposing the list of external examiners for evaluation of Phd thesis. As per the new instructions, the department head can propose only one examiner from one state.
Karnataka rain: Missing persons’ tally rises to five after two fresh incidents, say officials
The tally of missing persons amid heavy rainfall across Karnataka rose to five on Thursday after two persons were washed away in separate incidents, and a rescue operation to locate them remained unsuccessful so far, officials said. According to police, a youth, who is yet to be identified, had come to the Krishna Raja Sagara reservoir in Mandya district to watch the water flow from the water gates.
