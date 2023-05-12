Late-night fire ravages two shops in Panchkula’s Sector 11

Two shops were ravaged in Sector 11 after a fire broke out past Wednesday midnight. A thick plume of smoke billowing from the shops in Sector 11, Panchkula, on Thursday. (Sant Arora/HT)

As per fire officials, the fire started from Singh Bakery around 2 am and soon spread to the nearby Gagan Handloom shop, whose ground and first floors were completely damaged. No one was hurt in the mishap.

As many as 15 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the fire. Though the flames were put out at night, a thick plume of smoke continued to billow from the shops through Thursday.

Haryana assembly speaker and Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta reached the market on Thursday morning and assured the shop owners of every possible help.

He directed officials to conduct an inquiry to ascertain the cause behind the fire so that corrective measures can be taken to prevent such incidents in future.

As illegal hoardings put up in front of the showrooms posed hindrance in fire fighting, Gupta also asked the local market welfare association to remove them, while directing MC officials to take appropriate action.