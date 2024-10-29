Firing & ransom case: Two shooters of Kaushal Chaudhary gang held from Haryana

Kapurthala police have arrested two key shooters of Kaushal Chaudhary gang for allegedly shooting indiscriminately at a mobile shop before seeking extortion to the tune of ₹5 crore. Both the accused were arrested from Dudholo village in Palwal district of Haryana on October 25. (HT File)

The arrested duo has been identified as Lalit Kumar, 19, and Munish alias Mani, both residents of Dudholo village in Palwal district of Haryana.

Both the accused were arrested from their village on October 25.

On October 7, two masked men fired 17 shots from multiple weapons at the mobile store.

“The accused, belonging to Kaushal Chaudhary gang, also claimed responsibility of the attack and demanded an extortion of ₹5 crore from the shop owner,” said a police officer.

“The shop owner Naresh and workers had a narrow escape during the attack that was reportedly carried out by Sourav Gandoli,” the officer said.

Th police narrowed down Sourav Gandoli as the complaint Naresh received multiple extortion calls from him.

“The voice calls received by Naresh were examined in a laboratory. Police teams rushed to Delhi and found that the real name of caller was Pawan Kumar, a resident of Rohini, who had been facing multiple criminal cases in ransom and murder,” the officer said.

On the basis of his criminal record, Munish and Lalit Kumar were identified and raids were conducted to nab them.

The police have also recovered two weapons and seven live cartridges from their possession. Three other persons were nominated in the case on Monday.