Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Oct 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

First batch of HP youth get jobs abroad after govt efforts: CM Sukhu

ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala
Oct 15, 2024 05:56 AM IST

The group consists Rajat Kumar, Sunil Kumar, Jaspreet Singh and Abhinav Sharma from Una district, and Dinesh from Hamirpur district in Himachal Pradesh

The Himachal Pradesh government’s initiative to create overseas employment opportunities for youth is yielding positive results as the first batch of five candidates has reached Saudi Arabia to begin their new roles, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Monday.

Sukhu said that to enhance overseas job placements, the state government has inked a pact with EFS Facilities Services Group Limited, based in Dubai, UAE (HT Photo)
Sukhu said that to enhance overseas job placements, the state government has inked a pact with EFS Facilities Services Group Limited, based in Dubai, UAE (HT Photo)

The group consists Rajat Kumar, Sunil Kumar, Jaspreet Singh and Abhinav Sharma from Una district, and Dinesh from Hamirpur district. On August 31, CM Sukhu had presented them the appointment letters.

Sukhu said that to enhance overseas job placements, the state government has inked a pact with EFS Facilities Services Group Limited, based in Dubai, UAE.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On