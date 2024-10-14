First batch of HP youth get jobs abroad after govt efforts: CM Sukhu

The Himachal Pradesh government’s initiative to create overseas employment opportunities for youth is yielding positive results as the first batch of five candidates has reached Saudi Arabia to begin their new roles, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Monday. Sukhu said that to enhance overseas job placements, the state government has inked a pact with EFS Facilities Services Group Limited, based in Dubai, UAE (HT Photo)

The group consists Rajat Kumar, Sunil Kumar, Jaspreet Singh and Abhinav Sharma from Una district, and Dinesh from Hamirpur district. On August 31, CM Sukhu had presented them the appointment letters.

Sukhu said that to enhance overseas job placements, the state government has inked a pact with EFS Facilities Services Group Limited, based in Dubai, UAE.