First fertiliser freight train arrives at Anantnag

The first fertiliser freight train arrived at Anantnag goods terminal on Tuesday paving way for further strengthening of the agricultural sector in Kashmir. The first fertiliser freight train arrived at Anantnag goods terminal on Tuesday paving way for further strengthening of the agricultural sector in Kashmir. (HT Photo)

Northern Railway’s Jammu division continues to achieve milestones in freight transportation. The division is witnessing a steady increase in the arrival of various goods and commodities through inward rakes.

“Today, another significant achievement was made, marking a crucial milestone in the agricultural logistics and supply chain in the Kashmir Valley. A freight train consisting of 21 BCN wagons successfully arrived at the Anantnag goods terminal from Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh,” said an official spokesperson.

This 21 BCN wagon train carried approximately 1339 tons of PDM (Potash derived from molasses) fertilizer from Indian Potash Limited, he added.

This will ensure a seamless and timely supply of fertilizers to farmers in the Kashmir Valley, representing a significant benefit to the agricultural sector.

“The direct arrival of the fertilizer freight train at this terminal will reduce dependence on road transport and make fertilizers more readily available to farmers,” he said.

This initiative is expected to reduce transportation costs and expedite the distribution process, ultimately benefiting local farmers, he added.

Considering its significant benefits and utility, this will boost agricultural production in Kashmir and ensure the uninterrupted availability of fertilizers to farmers during the crucial sowing season.

The efficient unloading and storage of bulk goods, especially fertilizers, brought by the freight train will benefit traders and farmers.

This will also ensure economic development alongside the agricultural sector, boost local markets, strengthen the agricultural ecosystem in the region, and create new opportunities in logistics and related sectors.

On this historic achievement, senior divisional commercial manager, Uchit Singhal, said, “This has been made possible by the continuous marketing efforts of the division, which will bring about a transformation in the fertilizer logistics supply chain in the Valley. The Jammu division is also in contact with other major fertilizer companies to bring freight train rakes directly to the Anantnag rail terminal.”

He further added that such an achievement is a significant moment for boosting connectivity and trade in Kashmir. Such initiatives underscore the railways’ commitment to improving infrastructure and strengthening the integration of the Valley with the rest of the country.