Five arrested for approving loan in dead man’s name

Punjab vigilance bureau (VB), on Monday, arrested two current and three ex-employees of a cooperative bank Dhuga Kalan for allegedly approving a loan of ₹1.90 lakh in the name of a deceased person. Punjab vigilance bureau (VB), on Monday, arrested two current and three ex-employees of a cooperative bank Dhuga Kalan for allegedly approving a loan of ₹ 1.90 lakh in the name of a deceased person. (HT File)

A spokesperson of the VB said that the arrested accused include cooperative bank Dasua assistant registrar Yudhvir Singh, former cooperative bank Rupowal branch clerk-cum-cashier and presently Central Cooperative bank Sikri accountant, Ravinder Singh, cooperative bank Rupowal former cashier Manjit Singh, and two retired managers Avtar Singh and Paramjit Singh. The VB had earlier arrested cooperative society Dhugga Kalan secretary Ajaib Singh, and members Niranjan Singh and Tarsem Singh.

In 2018, a corruption case was registered against accused Ajaib Singh for getting a loan of ₹1.92 lakh in the name of a deceased society member Gulzar Singh, of Dhugga Kalan. After an investigation, it was discovered that the five men, who have now been arrested, had conspired with Ajaib Singh and two others for approving the loan in the name of Gulzar Singh, the spokesperson said. However, the accused secretary had returned the entire loan and subsequently obtained a second loan amounting to ₹1.90 lakh.