Five from Punjab among 9 killed as river washes away car in Nainital
Nine people, including five from Punjab, were killed while one person was rescued after the car they were travelling in was washed away in the Dhela river at Ramnagar in Uttarakhand’s Nainital district on Friday morning, officials said.
The victims had checked out from a home stay at Dhela village and were on their way to Ramnagar in an Ertiga car when the incident took place. They were trying to cross the road but the gushing water washed away the vehicle and it overturned downstream, said senior superintendent of police (SSP), Nainital, Pankaj Bhatt.
The Dhela river was in spate amid incessant rains across Uttarakhand over the past few days. “Locals and eyewitnesses informed us that they had cautioned the victims against crossing the flooded road, but they ignored their warning,” said the SSP.
Three men, six women among dead
The victims include three men and six women. They have been identified as Pawan Jacob (40), Kavita (30), Jahnvi, aka Sapna (32), and Iqbal, residents of Patiala in Punjab, and Amandeep Singh of Bhawanigarh in Punjab’s Sangrur, besides Sangeeta Tamang (35) and Heena (35) of New Delhi, Pinki Kumari of Noida, and Ashia of Ramnagar.
The only survivor was identified as Nazia (20), who is Ashia’s sister. She was sent to the Ramnagar hospital for treatment. “She is out of danger,” said another police official, adding that she had somehow managed to escape from a window of the overturned car.
According to police, a rescue operation was started as soon as the matter was reported to them around 5:30am. They immediately informed the disaster control room, and the state disaster response force (SDRF) reached the spot. The bodies were recovered after cutting the doors and glasses of the car, the SSP said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and governor Gurmit Singh expressed their condolences on the loss of lives.
SSP Bhatt said it’s a matter of investigation how these people belonging to different states came together. He said the check-in register of the home stay lacked details. “CCTV footage of the home stay is also being checked,” the senior police official said, adding that families of the deceased have been informed.
-
GDA panel nod for ropeway plan to link Metro stations in Ghaziabad
A committee constituted by the Ghaziabad Development Authority has given the go-ahead for the ropeway project route that will link Mohan Nagar and Vaishali Metro stations, authority officials said on Friday. Officials said that they have also proposed another ropeway route, linking Sahibabad to Sector 62 in Noida, instead of the earlier proposed Vaishali to Sector 62 route.
-
44% rain deficit in Pune city so far, says IMD
Pune city still has a deficit of 82.8 mm. Pune city has reported a 44.38 per cent rain deficit between June 1 till July 8. On Friday, till 5:30 pm Shivajinagar reported 3.1 millimetres, Pashan reported 4 mm, Lohegaon reported 1.2 mm, Chinchwad reported 1.5 mm, Lavale reported 5 mm and Magarpatta reported 2.5 mm rainfall. For July, the Pune district has reported 96 per cent excess rainfall.
-
Temghar dam repairs await state funds
According to a state irrigation department official, even as 40 per cent works related to leakage control is yet to be completed, the Temghar dam is able to hold water to its full storage capacity of 3.7 TMC (thousand million cubic feet). The Maharashtra government had sanctioned Rs95 crore for the dam repairs in 2017.
-
CM Bhagwant Mann to set up temporary advisory committee
Chief minister Bhagwant Mann has decided to set up a temporary committee to advise the state government on matters of public importance pertaining to public administration. Proposed panel draws flak from Congress The temporary advisory committee being set up by the chief minister to advise the state government drew flak from Congress on Friday. Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, in a statement here asked the state government to specify and spell out the motive and purpose behind this committee.
-
In Prayagraj, pair of rams from Delhi attracting attention
With Eid-ul-Azha round the corner, people are busy purchasing animals for sacrifice. Among them, a pair of rams bought by a resident of Rasulpur area of Kareli, have become the talk of the town these days. These rams with curved horns and white hide are a major attraction as people flock to see them at Gayasuddin aka Raju's residence who bought them all the way from Delhi.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics