Friday, May 23, 2025
New Delhi
Five gram panchayats in Haryana to go to poll on June 15

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 23, 2025 07:10 AM IST

As per SEC’s notification, polls will be held in Hansawas Khurd and Badhra of Charkhi Dadri’s Badhra block, and Badli, MP Majra, and Faizabad of Badli block in district Jhajjar

The general elections to elect panch and sarpanch of five gram panchayats in Charkhi Dadri and Jhajjar districts will be held on June 15, Haryana State Election Commissioner (SEC) Dhanpat Singh said on Thursday.

The election (voting) will take place on June 15 between 8 am and 6 pm, and the counting will be done at the polling stations immediately after voting ends. (File)
The election (voting) will take place on June 15 between 8 am and 6 pm, and the counting will be done at the polling stations immediately after voting ends. (File)

As per the SEC’s notification, polls will be held in Hansawas Khurd and Badhra of Charkhi Dadri’s Badhra block, and Badli, MP Majra, and Faizabad of Badli block in Jhajjar district.

As per the notification, nomination papers can be submitted from May 24 to 30, while scrutiny of the papers will be held on May 31 from 10 am onwards. Candidates can withdraw their nominations until 3 pm on June 2.

The election (voting) will take place on June 15 between 8 am and 6 pm, and the counting will be done at the polling stations immediately after voting ends. The results will be announced the same day.

In cases requiring re-polling, the voting will be held on June 17, and results will be declared on the same day.

The election expenditure limit is 2 lakh for sarpanch candidates and 50,000 for panch candidates.

Friday, May 23, 2025
