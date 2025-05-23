Five gram panchayats in Haryana to go to poll on June 15

The general elections to elect panch and sarpanch of five gram panchayats in Charkhi Dadri and Jhajjar districts will be held on June 15, Haryana State Election Commissioner (SEC) Dhanpat Singh said on Thursday. The election (voting) will take place on June 15 between 8 am and 6 pm, and the counting will be done at the polling stations immediately after voting ends. (File)

As per the SEC’s notification, polls will be held in Hansawas Khurd and Badhra of Charkhi Dadri’s Badhra block, and Badli, MP Majra, and Faizabad of Badli block in Jhajjar district.

As per the notification, nomination papers can be submitted from May 24 to 30, while scrutiny of the papers will be held on May 31 from 10 am onwards. Candidates can withdraw their nominations until 3 pm on June 2.

In cases requiring re-polling, the voting will be held on June 17, and results will be declared on the same day.

The election expenditure limit is ₹2 lakh for sarpanch candidates and ₹50,000 for panch candidates.