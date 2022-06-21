Five held for robbing residents while posing as police officers in Ludhiana
Rural police arrested five miscreants for allegedly impersonating as police officers to threaten and rob city residents and recovered uniforms of deputy superintendent of police (DSP) and sub-inspector-rank officers from their possession.
Police said the accused also possessed forged documents such as identity cards and appointment letters. Moreover, the police have seized two vehicles including a Mahindra Bolero and a Maruti Alto with Punjab Police stickers.
The accused, Harkamal Singh of Phallewal village, Kulveer Singh of Bhaini Baringan village, Gurpreet Singh of Manvi village, Livtar Singh of Manvi village and Jasmandeep Singh of Lehra village.
Assistant sub-inspector Sukhmander Singh, the investigating officer, said they received a tip off about the accused, dressed in wearing police uniforms, travelling towards Phallewal village in two vehicles. On the basis of tip off, the team nabbed the accused and recovered forged documents from their possession.
He said that the accused are being questioned, adding, “We are trying to trace any past criminal record of the accused as well as we are trying to know from where they have managed to get the uniform.”
A case under sections 171 (wearing garb or carrying token used by public servant with fraudulent intent), 419 (punishment for cheating by personation), 465 (forgery) and 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused at Jodhan police station.
