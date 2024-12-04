Five months into new criminal laws: 1,149 FIRs registered, two convicted in Chandigarh

In just five months since the new criminal laws -- Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) -- came into effect, Chandigarh Police have registered 1,149 FIRs, filed chargesheets in 241 cases, and secured two convictions. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah during a while inspecting an exhibition on the implementation of new criminal laws in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (ANI)

This was revealed by senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kanwardeep Kaur during a special programme to mark the successful implementation of the three laws, which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah at Punjab Engineering College (PEC) on Tuesday.

Speaking about how the new laws had helped plug a critical issue in cases related to proclaimed offenders (POs), the SSP said that under the previous legal framework, 45% of cases involving POs were delayed or remained pending due to the absence of the accused, many of whom had fled the country. However, with the introduction of Section 356 of BNSS, trials can now be conducted in absentia, ensuring that justice is not hindered by the offender’s absence. In a live demonstration, a proclaimed offender (PO) named Happy, who is abroad, was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment.

The presentation, themed “Secure Society, Developed India: From Punishment to Justice,” also showcased the technological advancements and streamlined processes across various pillars of the justice system.

SSP Kaur also demonstrated a simulated murder case, using audio visual means, to illustrate the coordinated response involving multiple agencies, including the control room, PCR vans, police station, CFSL, hospital, prison, and court.

Among the showcased technologies were the e-Sakshya App, which ensures digital evidence collection with timestamps and GPS data, submitted to courts within 48 hours, and Nyaya Setu & Chitrakhoji, which integrate police, forensic, hospital, and court databases. Chitrakhoji uses AI-powered facial recognition to identify suspects quickly. Additionally, MedLeaPR & NAFIS streamline post-mortem reporting and fingerprint identification, while Nyaya Shruti facilitates video conferencing for court hearings, eliminating the need for prisoner transport and enhancing security.

Furthermore, the e-Prosecution and e-Summon systems were demonstrated, showing how digital chargesheet scrutiny and electronic summons delivery minimise delays and ensure accountability.

PM Modi praised the Chandigarh Police for their swift adoption of these reforms, emphasising their potential to transform India’s justice system by ensuring faster, more transparent, and technology-driven judicial processes. He commended the efforts to create a model that could be replicated across the country, enhancing the delivery of justice nationwide.