Five months on, J&K reopens 12 more tourist destinations

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday reopened 12 more tourist destinations in the Union Territory, over five months after the Pahalgam attack, taking the number of reopened sites to 28. A man leaving the Akad Park on Srinagar-Pahalgam road at Anantnag district in Srinagar on Monday. (Waseem Andrabi/HT)

Following the killing of 25 tourists and a local ponywala in a terrorist attack at Baisaran, Pahalgam, in south Kashmir on April 22, the government had shut nearly 50 tourist spots across J&K citing security concerns.

On Friday, the administration announced the reopening of 12 more sites—seven in Kashmir and five in Jammu—from Monday, after 16 destinations were reopened in June.

Previously restricted spots such as Aru Valley, Rafting Point Yanner, Akkad Park, Padshahi Park and Kaman Post in Kashmir saw some footfall on Monday.

“These places have reopened after months, which is a positive development. We hope to see more tourist arrivals in October,” said Sajad Ahmad Kralyari, secretary general of the Kashmir Travel Agents Association.

In Jammu, five sites were reopened, including Dagan Top, Ramban, Dhaggar in Kathua, and Shiv Cave in Salal, Reasi.

The decision was taken during a Unified Command headquarters meeting chaired by lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha in Srinagar on Friday. “After a thorough security review and discussion in today’s UHQ Meeting, I’ve ordered reopening of more tourist spots in Kashmir and Jammu Divisions, which were temporarily closed as precautionary measures,” Sinha had said on Friday.

The move came just days after chief minister Omar Abdullah questioned why many destinations remained closed even as the government continued promoting tourism. “Around the world, we say Kashmir is normal. But then how is this the evidence of normalcy? The Pahalgam incident should not have happened, but security steps were already taken afterwards. Now, I think the time has come to open these destinations,” he had said in Gulmarg on September 18.

In June, eight sites were reopened in Kashmir, including parks near Pahalgam market, Verinag, Kokernag, Achabal gardens in Anantnag, and Srinagar’s Badamwari Park, Duck Park near Nigeen and Taqdeer Park near Hazratbal.

Tourism stakeholders, however, are pressing for the reopening of all major destinations. “We are expecting a good autumn and winter tourist season, but for that, places like Doodhpathri and Yousmarg must also be reopened,” said Kralyari.

Before the Pahalgam attack, the Valley was witnessing a surge in visitors. The killings triggered a mass exodus, but improved security, phased reopening of sites, the inauguration of the Vande Bharat train and the successful Amarnath Yatra have slowly revived tourism.

Last year, J&K recorded its highest-ever tourist arrivals, with 34.98 lakh visitors, up from 31.55 lakh in 2023 and 26.73 lakh in 2022.